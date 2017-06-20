Capitals Re-sign Defenseman Christian...

Capitals Re-sign Defenseman Christian Djoos

17 hrs ago Read more: Capitals Outsider

Fresh off of losing defenseman Nate Schmidt in what will now be known as the Great Expansion Disaster, the Capitals signed one of their younger ones, Christian Djoos . While it's likely Djoos would've been signed to a 2-year, $1.3 million contract regardless of Schmidt's status, it's even more likely he'll spend some time on the blue line in Washington this coming season.

