Capitals Re-sign Defenseman Christian Djoos

Fresh off of losing defenseman Nate Schmidt in what will now be known as the Great Expansion Disaster, the Capitals signed one of their younger ones, Christian Djoos . While it's likely Djoos would've been signed to a 2-year, $1.3 million contract regardless of Schmidt's status, it's even more likely he'll spend some time on the blue line in Washington this coming season.

