Capitals Prospects Bond Over Nickelback & Netflix
On the ice, the Washington Capitals ' prospects are going through the grind together at 2017 development camp. At the end of the day, they find themselves exhausted as they train together and work on improving their respective games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Re-signing of Orlov
|4 hr
|pope1726
|1
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC