Capitals make a trade, mainly to keep Lars Eller out of expansion draft

4 hrs ago

The Capitals acquired Tyler Graovac for a 2018 draft pick as a way of possibly protecting one of their own - Lars Eller - in the upcoming expansion draft. In a move with the upcoming expansion draft in mind, the Washington Capitals acquired center Tyler Graovac from the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday for a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Chicago, IL

