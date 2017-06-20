Capitals made - a couple good offers'...

Capitals made - a couple good offers' to keep Vegas from drafting Nate Schmidt

14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Two nights after the Capitals saw defenseman Nate Schmidt plucked from their roster by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft, General Manager Brian MacLellan said he made an effort to keep the puck-moving blue-liner in Washington. MacLellan said Vegas's asking price to not select Schmidt was "the same as the rest of the asking prices."

