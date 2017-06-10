Capitals' Justin Williams becomes a n...

Capitals' Justin Williams becomes a naturalized U.S. citizen

Justin Williams made the short drive from his home in Arlington to Mason Neck on Saturday morning, arriving alone at the historic Gunston Hall estate shortly before 11 a.m. to finally become a naturalized United States citizen. Most didn't recognize him as a member of the Washington Capitals as he found his seat near the front steps of George Mason's former home, where he shielded his eyes with sunglasses as the outdoor naturalization ceremony began.

