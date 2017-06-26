Capitals dona t qualify RFA forward Brett Connolly, but still expect to sign him

Monday's 5 p.m. deadline for teams to qualify their restricted free agents passed with one surprise from the Washington Capitals. General Manager Brian MacLellan said on Friday at the draft in Chicago that the team intends to re-sign its five main RFAs that were on the NHL roster last season, and as expected, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov, Andre Burakovsky and Philipp Grubauer all received qualifying offers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.