Capitals at 10-1 odds to win next year's Stanley Cup

Washington Times

A day after the Pittsburgh Penguins won their second consecutive Stanley Cup , Las Vegas oddsmakers are giving the Washington Capitals the second-best odds to win next season's trophy. Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas, according to EPSN , listed the Capitals as 10-1 favorites Monday to hoist the Stanley Cup next year.

