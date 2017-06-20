Canada is a first-line player in today's NHL business model

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock and his players salute the fans after losing their first-round playoff series to the Washington Capitals in Game 6. Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock and his players salute the fans after losing their first-round playoff series to the Washington Capitals in Game 6. The Stanley Cup finals have just concluded, which makes it the right time to take stock of where Canada fits within today's National Hockey League business model. Even though yet again there were no Canadian-based teams in the finals, Canada's franchises and fans continue to have a prominent impact on professional hockey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.