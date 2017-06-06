Booms, busts in NHL free agency during salary cap era

In this April 1, 2017, file photo, Montreal Canadiens right wing Alexander Radulov celebrates his overtime goal during the team's NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Tampa, Fla. If Montreal lets Radulov test the market following a 54-point season, the 30-year-old Russian will almost certainly get a raise off a $5.75 million, one-year deal he signed to return to the NHL .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.