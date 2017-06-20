As NHL free agency nears, a look at the Capitals' plans

The Washington Capitals will make headlines Saturday on the NHL's first day of free agency, but it could a be quiet afternoon in the team's war room at Kettler Capitals Iceplex in Arlington. The Capitals' pending unrestricted free agents are among the biggest names in a weak class, but they'll almost certainly be signing elsewhere while Washington's action will be limited by its little available salary cap space.

