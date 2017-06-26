As Barry Trotz enters final season of contract, Capitals have yet to talk extension
The Washington Capitals' 2017-18 season opener is just a little more than three months away, marking the fourth year of the organization's chapter with both General Manager Brian MacLellan and Coach Barry Trotz. For Trotz, a fourth season is also the last one covered on his current contract, and at least to this point in the summer, MacLellan has said an extension hasn't been discussed.
