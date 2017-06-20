Andre Burakovsky Inova Blood Drive Bo...

Andre Burakovsky Inova Blood Drive Bobblehead

Inova Blood Donor Services has just announced through Capitals PR that the bobblehead for the summer drive will be Andre Burakovsky . This will be the second bobblehead Andre has seen of himself for the Washington Capitals, with his first being an exclusive Monumental Rewards bobblehead offered as a reward last season.

