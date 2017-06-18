All eyes on Vegas: We now know every ...

All eyes on Vegas: We now know every player available in the NHL expansion draft

19 hrs ago

On Sunday morning, the league revealed the protection lists that every team submitted in advance of the expansion draft , outlining the players protected from being selected by the Vegas Golden Knights and also the ones available. The Golden Knights and General Manager George McPhee now have a three-day window to build their team from the list of players exposed and also make deals with other NHL teams involving those players.

