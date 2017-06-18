All eyes on Vegas: We now know every player available in the NHL expansion draft
On Sunday morning, the league revealed the protection lists that every team submitted in advance of the expansion draft , outlining the players protected from being selected by the Vegas Golden Knights and also the ones available. The Golden Knights and General Manager George McPhee now have a three-day window to build their team from the list of players exposed and also make deals with other NHL teams involving those players.
