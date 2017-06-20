2017-18 Philadelphia Flyers schedule ...

2017-18 Philadelphia Flyers schedule released: Season begins October ...

15 hrs ago Read more: Broad Street Hockey

The National Hockey League released the 2017-18 schedule on Thursday afternoon, and as we learned yesterday, the season will begin against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Wednesday, October 4. It will continue the next night, October 5, in Los Angeles against the Kings . The season-opening road trip then move to Anaheim on October 7 and Nashville on October 10 before the Flyers finally come home for the opener against the Washington Capitals on October 14. Following that opening road trip, the Flyers will stay home for five games in a row over a 10 day span: the Washington home opener, then games against Florida, Nashville, Edmonton and Anaheim.

