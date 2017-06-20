2017-18 Capitals Schedule Released: Season Opens October 5 in Ottawa
The 2017-18 NHL schedule is out and, as we already knew , the Caps will kick things off in the other nation's capital with a visit to the Ottawa Senators on October 5. The home slate of the schedule gets underway two nights later, when the Caps play host to the Canadiens on October 7. ARLINGTON, Va. - The National Hockey League today announced the 2017-18 regular-season schedule for its 31 member clubs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Japers' Rink.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC