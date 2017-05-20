2016-17 Rink Wrap: Philipp Grubauer
Key Stat : In 24 games this regular season, Herr Grubauer posted a .926 SV%... better than Braden Holtby's .925. Interesting Stat : Together with bearded Adonis and Vezina Trophy finalist Braden Holtby, Grubauer helped the Capitals' defense secure its second ever William M. Jennings Trophy for allowing the fewest goals against in the NHL.
