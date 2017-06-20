2016-17 Rink Wrap: Nate Schmidt

Key Stat : Nate Schmidt recorded the least ice time of all Capitals defensemen , but you already knew that, now, didn't you? For being the so-called "7th defenseman" on the Washington Capitals , Nate Schmidt sure played like...oh, I don't know, probably the first- or second-best. Let's roll the ol' ticker-stat-tape, shall we? When Nate Schmidt was on the ice, his Goals Against/60 rate was 2nd lowest among Caps defensemen, after only his partner, Brooks Orpik.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Japers' Rink.