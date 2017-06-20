2016-17 Rink Wrap: Marcus Johansson

Key Stat : Johansson accumulated 58 points this season , which was not only good enough for the fourth-highest total on the team but also established a new career high. Interesting Stat : Only Alex Ovechkin has more game-winning goals than Marcus Johansson over the last two seasons for the Caps, and the 12 game-winners earned by Johansson since the start of 2015-16 put him in the top 20 among all NHLers in that category .

