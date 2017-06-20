2016-17 Rink Wrap: Alex Ovechkin

Key Stats : Ovechkin is the third player in NHL history to score 30 or more goals in each of his first 12 seasons in the League and is the second player in NHL history to score 30 goals in 12 consecutive seasons for one team at any juncture in his career . In January, Ovechkin became the second-quickest active player to score his 1,000th career point, doing so in 880 games , and his 545 career goals at that point were the second-most through a player's first 1,000 points in NHL history .

