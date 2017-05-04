Words of advice for stressed-out Caps fans from Braden Holtbya s psychologist

Braden Holtby stopped 28 of 30 shots in the Capitals' 3-2, overtime win against the Penguins in Game 3 on Monday, a bounce-back performance by a guy who was pulled during the second intermission of Game 2 only 48 hours earlier. After the win, Holtby described how he managed to put his uncharacteristically poor outing behind him.

