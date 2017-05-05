Up to Six Stanley Cup Playoff Games A...

Up to Six Stanley Cup Playoff Games Across NBC & NBCSN This Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

NBC Sports will present up to six NHL Stanley Cup Playoff games this weekend, headlined by a Saturday night elimination game on NBC immediately following the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby, when Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals look to stay alive against Evgeni Malkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5 of their second-round series. Saturday's coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, when Henrik Lundqvist and the New York Rangers face Erik Karlsson and the Ottawa Senators in a pivotal Game 5 with the series tied 2-2.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Capitals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... Apr 21 Name phart 4
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan '17 BinocularsPharts 4
News Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14) Feb '14 Dev Starr 2
News Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13) Feb '14 Canada Forever 2
News Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Terry Jenkins 1
News Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13) Oct '13 suj 1
News Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13) Sep '13 Mac Milan 1
See all Washington Capitals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Capitals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,992 • Total comments across all topics: 280,820,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC