Up to Six Stanley Cup Playoff Games Across NBC & NBCSN This Weekend
NBC Sports will present up to six NHL Stanley Cup Playoff games this weekend, headlined by a Saturday night elimination game on NBC immediately following the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby, when Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals look to stay alive against Evgeni Malkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5 of their second-round series. Saturday's coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, when Henrik Lundqvist and the New York Rangers face Erik Karlsson and the Ottawa Senators in a pivotal Game 5 with the series tied 2-2.
