Tuesday Caps Clips: Acey Deucey

Recaps and other assorted musings on a Game Three overtime victory from us , Vogs , Monumental video , ALL CAPS , NHL.com , WaPo , CSNMA , PHT , USA Today , Frankovic , NoVa Caps , RMNB , Post-Gazette , Tribune-Review , and Pensburgh . There was a lot going on in this game, so let's start out with the best part - Kevin Shattenkirk's OT gamewinner!!!! [ Puck Daddy , CSNMA , RMNB ] Wait, the Caps lost a lead late and managed to persevere in overtime? That never happens.

