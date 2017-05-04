The Narrative: Stars Shining, Comeback Caps and Immediate Dividends

After Game 4 - after Barry Trotz noted, "Our top guys weren't as good as we needed to them to be ... that was unfortunate for us" - that narrative was shifting into overdrive with respect to Alex Ovechkin, Braden Holtby and Nicklas Backstrom. The think pieces that were bouncing around writers' heads in preparation for a five-game end to yet another disappointing Caps season would've been epic.

