The Morning Narrative: No Panic, Top Line Shines and Sid's Melon

And before you respond with some "well, actually" Neil deGrasse Tyson quote , the point here is that the Caps have twice now fought off elimination and made this series a best-of-one at Verizon Center on Wednesday night . Meanwhile, it's a field day for fans of post-hoc narratives about mental fortitude... which isn't to say that hasn't played a part.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Japers' Rink.