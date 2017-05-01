The Morning Narrative: Burak-off-sky, Block Party and Hershey Advances
The trio was in the top five among all lines with 250-plus minutes played in CF%, goals-for and -against rate , and while their PDO wasn't sustainable , that dominance in shot metrics should have softened the landing a bit when regression came. Through eight games, none of the three has a goal, and Connolly has been replaced in the lineup by undrafted AHL vet Paul Carey , after first being demoted to the fourth line and seeing his ice time reduced to less than six minutes per night over the four games leading up to his healthy scratch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Japers' Rink.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr 21
|Name phart
|4
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC