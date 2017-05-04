Stanley Cup playoffs three stars: Capitals rally past Penguins to stay alive
The Washington Capitals scored three times in the third period for a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins to stave off elimination. Just when it looked like the Washington Capitals were headed for another disappointing exit from the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, they showed signs of life in a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
