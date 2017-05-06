Sidney Crosby, Conor Sheary back in Penguins lineup for Game 5 against Capitals
Sidney Crosby, Conor Sheary back in Penguins lineup for Game 5 against Capitals The Pittsburgh star made his return after suffering a concussion in Game 3 against the Capitals. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2pSdKBJ WASHINGTON - Pittsburgh Penguins star center Sidney Crosby was in the lineup for Game 5 of the Penguins' Eastern Conference Semifinal game, days after he suffered his fourth reported concussion in the NHL.
