Report: KHL team in talks with Capitals' Orlov
After losing in the second-round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs again and entering an offseason where they have several free agents, it is expected that the Washington Capitals roster is going to be look very, very different next season. According to a report from Sport-Express' Igor Eronko, the KHL's CSKA Moscow is in talks with defenseman Dmitry Orlov .
