Possible rape at Pens game being looked into
OCTOBER 13: An exterior view of PPG Paints Arena before the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena on October 13, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette , Pittsburgh police are investigating "a report of a woman being raped in a women's restroom" during the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals playoff game Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo Sports.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr 21
|Name phart
|4
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC