Pittsburgh Penguins eliminate Washington Capitals in Game 7

14 hrs ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Marc-Andre Fleury turned back the clock with a brilliant 29-save shutout, Bryan Rust and Patric Hornqvist scored and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Washington Capitals 2-0 in Game 7 on Wednesday night to advance to the Eastern Conference finals. The defending champion Penguins are eight victories away from another Stanley Cup and will have home-ice advantage against the Ottawa Senators .

