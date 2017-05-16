Pens, Caps gear up for Game 7
Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin backhands a pass with Pittsburgh Penguins Sidney Crosby behind him during the period of Game 6 in an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference semifinal hockey game in Pittsburgh Monday It's no stretch to say that the victor of Wednesday's Game 7 between the Penguins and Capitals will have the same lasting impact. Washington is as close as it has been to its first appearance in the conference finals in 19 years after rallying from a 3-1 series deficit by sprinting by Pittsburgh in the third period at home in Game 5 and then delivering a masterful performance 48 hours later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr 21
|Name phart
|4
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC