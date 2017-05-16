Pens, Caps gear up for Game 7

Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin backhands a pass with Pittsburgh Penguins Sidney Crosby behind him during the period of Game 6 in an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference semifinal hockey game in Pittsburgh Monday It's no stretch to say that the victor of Wednesday's Game 7 between the Penguins and Capitals will have the same lasting impact. Washington is as close as it has been to its first appearance in the conference finals in 19 years after rallying from a 3-1 series deficit by sprinting by Pittsburgh in the third period at home in Game 5 and then delivering a masterful performance 48 hours later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.