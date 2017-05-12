Ovechkin details his injuries: 'You have to sacrifice your body'
Alex Ovechkin confirmed Friday that he was playing with knee and hamstring injuries during the playoffs and that he will miss the world championships as a result. Ovechkin said he hurt his knee - which he said was "not like a big injury" - on Nazem Kadri's hit in the first period of Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
