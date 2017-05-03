Nick Bonino draws Oshie high stick, just like Oshie drew Bonino's last year

Make no Bones about it , Nick Bonino embellished when he got hit on the arm by TJ Oshie and then grabbed his face. This call practically sealed the deal for the Capitals in Game 4. Oshie, for his part, knew that he got reckless with his stick and it struck Bonino up high and didn't even object skating straight to the penalty box with no complaint.

