Nick Bonino draws Oshie high stick, just like Oshie drew Bonino's last year
Make no Bones about it , Nick Bonino embellished when he got hit on the arm by TJ Oshie and then grabbed his face. This call practically sealed the deal for the Capitals in Game 4. Oshie, for his part, knew that he got reckless with his stick and it struck Bonino up high and didn't even object skating straight to the penalty box with no complaint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pensburgh.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr 21
|Name phart
|4
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC