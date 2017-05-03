NBCSN presents Pivotal Stanley Cup Pl...

NBCSN presents Pivotal Stanley Cup Playoff Game 4 Matchups Tonight

6 hrs ago

NBCSN presents a pair of pivotal Game 4 Stanley Cup Playoff matchups tonight, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET, when Evgeni Malkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins host Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals, with Pittsburgh leading the series 2-1. Coverage shifts west to Edmonton at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN, when Connor McDavid and the Oilers host Ryan Getzlaf and the Anaheim Ducks, with the Oilers leading the series 2-1.

