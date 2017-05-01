Matt Niskanen ejected for crosscheck to head of Sidney Crosby
Matt Niskanen ejected for crosscheck to head of Sidney Crosby Crosby exited the first period of the Penguins' game against the Capitals with an apparent head injury. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2qrvcux Sidney Crosby exited the first period of the Pittsburgh Penguins' game against the Washington Capitals with an apparent head injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr 21
|Name phart
|4
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC