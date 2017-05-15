Kevin Shattenkirk
The past year of Kevin Shattenkirk's career has been building to this: the offseason, and with it, unrestricted free agency. His last season with the St. Louis Blues was rife with trade speculation that culminated in him being dealt to the Capitals on Feb. 27. Shattenkirk's preference was to then prolong any decisions about his next destination with a deep Stanley Cup run in Washington.
