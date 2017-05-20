JRR Episode 52: Alzner Through Carlson
For the second straight year Japers' Rink Radio is fortunate enough to have Pat Holden , from Russian Machine Never Breaks , join Adam Stringham to discuss Rink Wraps . Will Karl Alzner be a Capitals next year? How much production can we expect from Nicklas Backstrom in the future? Is Jay Beagle going to be a productive player next season? Does Andre Burakovsky have what it takes to score consistently if playing top six minutes? Is John Carlson's production undervalued? Pat Holden and Adam Stringham answer those questions and more in this episode of Japers' Rink Radio.
