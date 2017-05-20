JRR Episode 51: Coaching and Changes
Amid speculation regarding Barry Trotz's future as the Caps' head coach , Jon Press, Stephen Pepper and Adam Stringham discuss the pros and cons to a coaching change . Can a coach be great for the regular season but not be cut out for the playoffs? Is "close but no cigar" reason to stay the course, or is expecting a different result without significant change the definition of insanity? And what do the players have to say about it? The fellas chat about the elephant in the room , in the latest episode of Japers' Rink Radio: As always, thanks for listening - we truly appreciate your continued support.
