Hot Corner: Hockey fans paying price ...

Hot Corner: Hockey fans paying price with Crosby injury

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

The Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin and Matt Niskanen played a role in the injury to the Pittsburgh Penguins' superstar, and the NHL was lenient with both. Originally, a penalty was going to be called on Ovechkin for his slash and partial trip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Capitals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... Apr 21 Name phart 4
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan '17 BinocularsPharts 4
News Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14) Feb '14 Dev Starr 2
News Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13) Feb '14 Canada Forever 2
News Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Terry Jenkins 1
News Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13) Oct '13 suj 1
News Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13) Sep '13 Mac Milan 1
See all Washington Capitals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Capitals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,066 • Total comments across all topics: 280,814,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC