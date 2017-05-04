Heroics aside, shot-blocking a last resort in NHL playoffs
Ian Laperriere took a puck to the face during the Flyers' run to the 2010 Stanley Cup Final and was heralded as a hero, even though post-concussion symptoms blamed on the blow ended his career the following fall. Gregory Campbell could barely skate on a broken leg after blocking a shot in 2013, but finishing his shift during the Bruins' run made him into a cult phenomenon in a sport that glorifies taking frozen rubber fired at more than 100 mph off whatever part of your body you choose - as long as you keep it out of the net.
