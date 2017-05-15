GM Brian MacLellan is undergoing a - ...

GM Brian MacLellan is undergoing a - thorough evaluation' of Capitals, Barry Trotz included

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Will the Capitals keep Coach Barry Trotz around after another disappointing finish in the postseason? Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan is undergoing a "thorough evaluation" of the team and doesn't have a definitive date set for his first meeting with reporters since Washington's second-round loss to Pittsburgh, according to a team spokesman. In the past, MacLellan has typically held his end-of-season news conference within a week of the Capitals' last loss, and the delay prompts some speculation that a shake-up could be coming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Capitals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... Apr 21 Name phart 4
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan '17 BinocularsPharts 4
News Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14) Feb '14 Dev Starr 2
News Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13) Feb '14 Canada Forever 2
News Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Terry Jenkins 1
News Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13) Oct '13 suj 1
News Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13) Sep '13 Mac Milan 1
See all Washington Capitals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Capitals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,334 • Total comments across all topics: 281,048,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC