GM Brian MacLellan is undergoing a - thorough evaluation' of Capitals, Barry Trotz included
Will the Capitals keep Coach Barry Trotz around after another disappointing finish in the postseason? Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan is undergoing a "thorough evaluation" of the team and doesn't have a definitive date set for his first meeting with reporters since Washington's second-round loss to Pittsburgh, according to a team spokesman. In the past, MacLellan has typically held his end-of-season news conference within a week of the Capitals' last loss, and the delay prompts some speculation that a shake-up could be coming.
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr 21
|Name phart
|4
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
