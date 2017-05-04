From the Branches: Stanley Cup Playof...

From the Branches: Stanley Cup Playoffs and IIHF World Championships action today

The Capitals held off the Penguins last night and at least temporarily spared themselves the humiliation of yet another second round exit at the hands of the Penguins. A flightless Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin lead the charge to victory, but not before we got to see Phil Kessel make a classic Phil Kessel one knee goal.

Chicago, IL

