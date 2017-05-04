From the Branches: Stanley Cup Playoffs and IIHF World Championships action today
The Capitals held off the Penguins last night and at least temporarily spared themselves the humiliation of yet another second round exit at the hands of the Penguins. A flightless Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin lead the charge to victory, but not before we got to see Phil Kessel make a classic Phil Kessel one knee goal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr 21
|Name phart
|4
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC