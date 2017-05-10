Five takeaways from Capitals breakdown day: therea s no easy solution
With 11 free agents, the Capitals will have tough decisions to make this summer after their season ended with a disappointing Game 7 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The wounds from another second-round exit were still fresh at the team's annual breakdown day Friday, but players and coach Barry Trotz acknowledged the obvious: next year's team will look different.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr 21
|Name phart
|4
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC