Easter Epic! Nedved! Caps add playoff letdown to long list

FILE - In this May 13, 2013, file photo, New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist , from Sweden, greets Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin , from Russia, after Game 7 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cu... The proof is hanging in the closet in Bruce Peters' home in Waldorf, Maryland, about 30 miles away from where the Presidents' Trophy winners lost Game 7 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night with a spot in the Eastern Conference finals at stake. The T-shirt, purchased at the long-since demolished Capital Centre, remains in impeccable condition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.