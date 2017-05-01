Crosby injured in first period, does not return in Game 3 defeat

Kevin Shattenkirk scored 3:13 into overtime and the Washington Capitals overcame a late collapse in regulation to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Monday night in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Washington drew within 2-1 in the series when Shattenkirk's shot from the point zipped by Marc-Andre Fleury's blocker.

