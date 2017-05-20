Concussion spotters didn't have authority to remove Crosby

Whether it was Marc-Andre Fleury stopping Ovechkin on a breakaway in 2009, Jaroslav Halak stopping 41 of 42 shots in 2010, losing by one goal to the New York Rangers in 2012, getting shut out by the Rangers in 2013 or losing in overtime at the Rangers in 2015, Game 7 just hasnt been kind to the Capitals. FILE - This April 28, 2010 file photo shows Montreal Canadiens goalie Jaroslav Halak, of Slovakia, celebrating the team's 2-1 win as Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin , of Russian Federation, skates off after Game 7 of the.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.