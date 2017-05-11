Change is coming as Capitals face maj...

Change is coming as Capitals face major offseason moves

Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events In an interview before the Stanley Cup playoffs about the upcoming offseason, Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan told The Post, "I think the idea is to see what happens and then we'll make decisions based on that as far as what we're going to be next year and how we're going to approach going forward. The time is now and we'll deal with the rest of it later."

