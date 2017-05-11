Capa s Alex Ovechkin finished playoffs with lower-body injury
The Russian Hockey Federation announced the injury Thursday, saying Ovechkin would not be able to play at the world championships in Europe because of it. A person with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed the injury and treatment to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced it.
