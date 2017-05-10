Big changes for Capitals after playof...

Big changes for Capitals after playoffs collapse

Read more: The Mercury

No longer could players fall back on learning from the latest loss, in seven games in the second round to the Pittsburgh Penguins, because some if not many of them won't be back next season. With forwards T.J. Oshie and Justin Williams and defenseman Karl Alzner among the unrestricted free agents and several players set to eat up bigger chunks of the salary cap, changes are coming to Washington after back-to-back Presidents' Trophies and a decade of playoff failures.

