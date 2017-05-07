Andre Burakovsky makes most of opportunity as Capitals' line shuffling works
Washington left wing Andre Burakovsky, center, has his shot scuttled by Pittsburgh defenseman Ian Cole just in front of goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in Game 5. Overshadowed in what appeared to be a demotion for captain Alex Ovechkin was the corresponding move. As Capitals Coach Barry Trotz shifted Ovechkin to a third line before Washington's Game 5 against Pittsburgh, Andre Burakovsky was bumped up the lineup to play alongside center Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie.
